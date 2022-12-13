Snowflake dance set for Saturday
DOWNTOWN — A “Snowflake Swing Dance” will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Linda Leverock will provide instruction in West Coast swing from 2 to 3 p.m. and the dance will start at 3 p.m.
A cash bar will be available and hors d’oeuvres will be provided by Callahan Catskill Real Estate.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at foothillspac.org or at the door.
Call 607-434-9878, lleverock@stny.rr.com for more information.
Group to provide wrapping service
DOWNTOWN — The Catskill Symphony Orchestra Council will provide a gift wrapping service from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Dec. 17, in the atrium at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, volunteers will be at the Oneonta Farmers’ Market to wrap gifts.
Donations will be accepted to benefit the Catskill Symphony Orchestra.
Visit catskillsymphonyorchestra.org for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
Attendees are encouraged dress up for the dance as prizes will be awarded for best dressed.
