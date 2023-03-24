Author to address women and politics
SUNY ONEONTA — The Political Science Department at SUNY Oneonta will host Hartwick College professor of political science Laurel Elder on campus for a talk on “The Partisan Gap: Why Democratic Women Get Elected, But Republican Women Don’t.” Elder is the author of an award-winning book by the same name.
According to a media release, the event will offer a discussion of disparities in political opportunities and representation. It will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in the Union Square Room at Hunt Union. It is free and open to the public.
Elder’s “The Partisan Gap,” published in 2021 by NYU Press, earned the American Political Science Association’s 2022 Victoria Schuck Award, honoring “the best book published on women and politics.”
Elder’s research explores the intersection of gender, race and parenthood in shaping political attitudes as well as women’s continued under representation in elective office. She has received national media attention for her work and has been featured by The Conversation, The Guardian, The Washington Post and The New York Times.
At Hartwick College, Elder teaches courses on American Politics. She is the author or co-author of three books. She received her doctorate degree from Ohio State University and bachelor’s degree from Colgate University.
Presented by SUNY Oneonta’s Political Science Department, the event is supported by the College Senate Committee on Public Events and sponsored by the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association with financial support from the Fund for Oneonta.
