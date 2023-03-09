Tanker purchase to be discussed
WEST ONEONTA — The West Oneonta Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners will meet in special session at 9:30 a.m., Monday, March 13, at the fire station to discuss the purchase of a rescue pumper tanker.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 2:47 am
