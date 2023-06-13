Fishing Clinic set for Sunday in park
NEAHWA PARK — A Father’s Day Fishing Clinic will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Hodges Pond in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park.
Sponsored by the Dave Brandt Chapter of Trout Unlimited, bait and rods will be provided. A fishing license is not required.
According to a media release, Trout Unlimited members will assist participants with bait and catching and releasing fish.
One of each species caught will be kept in a tank until the end of the event when each fish will be identified and then returned to the pond.
Participants will also receive a free raffle ticket for a complete spinning rod and reel combo. Chapter members have reconditioned fishing rods which will also be distributed.
Sportsman Adventures has donated bait and worms for the event and free ice cream cones will be donated by Golden Guernsey. Both businesses are in Oneonta.
As further stated in the release, the event for children and their parents has been designed by Trout Unlimited to spark interest in the recreational sport of fishing for those who may not have had the opportunity to be introduced to fishing and those that want to continue their fishing education and experiences. It will also serve to expose children to nature and the health of waterways, fish and wildlife.
Town registering for swim lessons
WEST END — The town of Oneonta will provide free swim lessons this summer at its pool at Greater Plains School at 51 West End Ave. in Oneonta.
Registration for town residents will be held at the pool Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15, for surrounding area residents. The hours both days will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Individuals from the age of six months to 18 years may take lessons which will be provided in 30-minute sessions weekdays from June 26 to July 28.
Town residents will be given priority when enrolling children. Classes will be limited in number and will capped when they reach maximum capacity.
The pool is scheduled to open Thursday, June 22. Adult swim will be from noon until 1 p.m., open swimming will be from 1 to 5:30 p.m. and family swim will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Call Caitlin Cook-Wightman at 607-267-9875 for more information.
