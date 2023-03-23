Donations for sale may still be made
WEST ONEONTA — Super Heroes Humane Society will sponsor an indoor spring rummage sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at its future shelter location at 160 Pony Farm Road in West Oneonta.
Sale donations will continue to be accepted from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26.
Desired donations include furniture, antiques, jewelry, tools, collectibles, home décor, pet supplies, household items and toys. Small appliances, kitchenware and recently published books are also wanted provided the appliances work and all items are clean and in good condition.
Email info@superheroeshs.org for more information and to make other donation arrangements.
Music therapy to be addressed
ONEONTA — “How Louis Armstrong Continues to Heal Through Music” will be the theme of a podcast featuring Dr. Andrew Rosetti, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28.
Hosted by life, loss and grief master therapist Bernadette Winters Bell, the episode will be available on Facebook Live, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and her website https://www.fromheartachetohealingandhope/com/podcasts.
According to a media release, the program, now in its third season and called From Heartache to the Art of Healing, focuses on how various forms of art offer opportunities for healing.
Rosetti is supervisor of the Louis Armstrong Center for Music and Medicine’s multi-site music therapy program in radiation oncology at Mount Sinai Healthcare System.
Email podcast producer Beatrice@BGCAgency.com for consideration as a featured guest of a future podcast.
Elks to sponsor chicken barbecue
CHESTNUT STREET — The first chicken barbecue of the season will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Elks Lodge on Chestnut Street in Oneonta.
The dine-in and takeout dinners will include a half-chicken, potatoes, vegetable, salad, rolls and dessert for $15.
Those planning to take their dinners to go are asked to provide their own containers.
Call 607-432-1312 for more information and to reserve dinners.
