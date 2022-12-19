Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2s496z8r.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3hy6djw7.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Holiday Social set for seniors
SOUTHSIDE — A Senior Holiday Social will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the community room near JC Penney at Southside Mall at 5006 State Highway 23 in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the event, sponsored by the Oneonta Family YMCA, will feature chair yoga, lunch, bingo with prizes, a mall walk and Silver Sneakers Classic. Silver Sneakers is a health and fitness program designed for older adults. Desserts will be provided by Chestnut Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
The Social is free to all seniors. Registration is needed by Friday, Dec. 23 and may be made by calling 607-432-0010, option 9.
Email YMCAwelcome@oneontaymca.org for the information.
New Year’s Eve benefit organized
SIXTH WARD — Super Heroes Humane Society will sponsor a New Year’s Eve benefit with music by the Roundhouse Rockers at the Sixth Ward Athletic Club.
According to a media release, the evening will include dancing, appetizers, a champagne toast at midnight, door prizes, raffles and a 50/50 drawing. The evening will begin at 7:30 p.m. The band will play from 8:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 12:30 a.m. New Year’s morning.
The Roundhouse Rockers features music veterans Fran Colone, Marc Spaziani, Carty Rodgers and Todd Loucks. Their musical tastes are described as mainly classic rock with some of today’s favorites and throw in with twists of country and blues music.
The demand for Super Heroes Humane Society’s services has fueled its growth. In the last four years, the agency has taken in more than 1,300 animals. Super Heroes operates a physical shelter and a network of volunteer foster homes.
Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased at Super Heroes Thrift Shop at 4 S. Main St., Sixth Ward Athletic Club at 22 W. Broadway and Hollywood Barbershop at 20 Water St.
Call 607-441-3227 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.