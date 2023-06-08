Teaching moments to be discussed
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network and Starbridge will present an online lay advocacy training session in “Growing Skills All Summer Long” from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, on Zoom.
According to a media release, summer provides an an opportunity for parents to teach their children in everyday and fun moments. Participants will explore ways to interact with technology on a needed basis and find out how to encourage technology free play and activities. Parents will be asked to share what else can be done to keep children growing throughout the summer. Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi will provide the training.
The required registration may be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/4h8u4z9b.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
Trout Unlimited to meet Monday
WEST END — The Dave Brandt chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Plains at Parish Senior Living Center at 163 Heritage Circle in Oneonta.
According to a media release, New York State Covered Bridge President Wayne Marshfield will present a program on covered bridges in Delaware County and other areas of the state.
The meeting will include refreshments and a raffle for fishing gear.
All are welcome to attend.
Flag Day events planned by Elks
CHESTNUT STREET — The Oneonta Elks Lodge will have a ceremony and dinner in recognition of Flag Day Wednesday, June 14.
The ceremony will include members of the American Legion. It will begin at 5 p.m. on the front lawn of the Elks Lodge at 84-86 Chestnut St.
A roast beef dinner will follow at 6 p.m. The meal will include soup, salad, roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, rolls and dessert. The cost of the dinner will be $5 for active military and veterans and $15 for everyone else.
Takeout dinners will be available. Patrons are requested to provide their own containers.
Call 607-432-1312 for reservations.
