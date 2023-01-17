Meeting designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — An online support group sharing meeting will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3k6rte66.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Cook-along to show how to make chili
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network will sponsor a combined Teen Scene and Dragon Dates Chili Bowl, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, online via Zoom.
According to a media release, the first virtual cook-along of the year will feature a versatile chili recipe suitable for tailoring to any family’s preferences. A list of ingredients will also be included.
Any school-aged youths in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego may participate in Teen Scene events. Dragon Dates events are for the families of individuals with Office for People With Development Disabilities eligibility in the region covered by FRN.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/ycy5z65d.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
