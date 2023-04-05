Spring programs available to youths
CHESTNUT STREET — A new season of programs for youths is underway at Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Tiny Tots Storytime, for infants and toddlers as old as 2, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays through May 16.
Preschool Storytime, for ages 3 to 5, will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesdays through May 23.
Crafternoons, for ages 3 to 11, will be presented at 3 p.m. Wednesday through May 17.
Afternoon Adventures, for those 6 to 11, will meet at 3:15 p.m. Tuesdays through May 16.
The Teen Advisory Group will continue to meet at 3 p.m. on the first and third Thursday through May 18.
STEAM, for the 7 to 11 age group, will meet at 3 p.m. monthly on the second Wednesday through May 11.
The required registration is available to complete at
Call 607-432-1980 for more information.
Elks to sponsor progressive bingo
CHESTNUT STREET — Monday night progressive bingo will be held at the Elks Lodge at 84 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Progressive bingo is described as having a limited number of balls in comparison to regular bingo during which balls are drawn until someone wins. The jackpot ante goes up in every round when there is no winner. The longer the game goes on, the higher the grand prize.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and bingo will start at 7 p.m.
Bingo will continue weekly except for Monday holidays.
Roast beef dinner set for midweek
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout roast beef dinner will be served at the Elks Lodge at 84 Chestnut St. in Oneonta from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
Along with the roast beef, the $15 meal will include soup, salad, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, rolls and dessert.
Those planning to take their dinners to go are asked to provide their own containers.
Call 607-432-1312 for more information and reservations.
Postcard show set to make return
WEST END — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society 16th Postcard, Book, & Ephemera Show & Sale will return on Saturday, April 15, following a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a media release, the late John Carney initiated the event in 2005. It will be held in the Social Room at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is free. Parking is available in the church lot.
GOHS will have donated postcards, books, and ephemera for sale, as will several other vendors. Along with books and postcards, there will also be vintage sports cards, stereo cards, stamps, magazines, and posters.
A silent auction will include a collection of United Nations stamps. There will also be a display of GOHS archival materials commemorating the bicentennial of the Delaware & Hudson Railway.
Coffee, tea, and donuts will be available.
Contact Bob Brzozowski at 607-431-9509, or Brzozowski@OneontaHistory.org for more information.
