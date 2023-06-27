Marker to have official unveiling
SIXTH WARD — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps Academy will unveil a historical marker for Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital at the corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 29.
According to a media release, the yellow and blue marker will be the first historical marker in the town of Oneonta.
The marker recognizes Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital, a state hospital that treated hundreds of TB patients between 1935 and 1973. The hospital grounds are now occupied primarily by the Oneonta Job Corps Academy campus, along with several other entities.
The Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps collaborated on the marker project, which was sponsored by Education & Training Resources. ETR manages the Oneonta Job Corps site. Job Corps is a U.S. Department of Labor workforce development program, founded in 1964. Job Corps has been in Oneonta since 1980.
The public is invited to attend the historic marker’s unveiling. Parking will be available on the Oneonta Job Corps campus.
Educational Fair set for Thursday
ONEONTA — An Educational Fair for parents of 3 to 5 year olds will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Noah’s World at 166 Roundhouse Road in Oneonta.
According to a media release, representatives will be there to provide information on learning and play opportunities for toddlers and preschoolers.
The event is free to attend with no registration needed.
In addition to Noah’s World, representatives will be there from Bugbee Children’s Center, Oak Hill Nursery School and kindergarten, Brookwood School, Otego Christian Academy, Oneonta Family YMCA’s Jumpstart Program, Head Start/Early Head Start, homeschool families and Connect Preschool.
Call 607-432-7529 for more information.
Vendors wanted for September event
NEAHWA PARK — The Catskill Choral Society will sponsor its Grand and Glorious Fall Fair in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.
According to a media release, the event will feature vendors, family entertainment, games, food, local arts and crafts and yard sale tables.
Vendors are invited to participate. Applications are available at www.catskillchoralsociety.com/fallfair.
Vendors may also email CCSFair@CatskillChoralSociety.com, or call Sheila at 607-746 6922 to reserve space.
