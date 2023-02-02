Program to focus on criminal case
SUNY ONEONTA — A two-part Black History month program for students and the public will be presented in Red Dragon Theatre in Hunt Union on the SUNY Oneonta campus on Monday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, Feb. 8.
According to a media release, Monday’s program will feature a screening of the documentary “Central Park Five” from 9 to 11 p.m.
“Central Park Five” tells the story from the perspective of the five black and Latino teenagers from Harlem who were convicted up raping a white woman in Central Park in 1989 and later exonerated.
Wednesday’s audience will hear from one of the five who served 12 years in prison before being found innocent of the crime.
Gabriel Lopez, an Innocence Project staff member is also expected to speak.
The Innocence Project is described as a national litigation and public policy organization dedicated to exonerating wrongfully convicted individuals through DNA testing and reforming the criminal justice system to prevent future injustice. It was DNA testing that exonerated the Central Park Five.
Call 607-436-3722 for more information.
Meetings designed to be supportive
WEST END — A free and confidential family mental health support meeting will be held by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Delaware & Otsego Counties from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, support for families and caregivers affected by mental illness will be provided.
Meetings will continue to be held monthly on the second Wednesday.
History Center re-opens to public
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta has re-opened.
Hours are from noon until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Visit www.oneontahistory.org for more information.
