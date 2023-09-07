Maui fundraiser set for Sunday
DOWNTOWN — On Sunday, September 10, a Maui Wildfire Fundraiser will be held at the Grand & Glorious Garage Sale at Booth #18 in Neahwa Park, downtown Oneonta.
An array of items will be for sale and people can donate whatever they wish. Anything helps. Funds will go directly to a Maui family who has taken in several families impacted by the recent wildfire in Lahaina who lost their homes and/or their jobs. As the shock wears off and donations start to dwindle, it is more important than ever to send desperately needed funds.
The organizer of the event, Su Yates, lived in Hawaii for many years and assures donors the money is going to a trustworthy source, close family friends, who can distribute the funds directly to those they know who are struggling.
For more information, call Su at 808-284-4646 or email at suyates52@gmail.com
Camping adventure program scheduled
Join Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15, at the Elm Park United Methodist Church in Oneonta, for a special program with DOAS Co-President, Andy Mason.
Long time Audubon leader Andy Mason will present a program on his 10 week camping adventure across northern Canada and Alaska in the summer of 2022. Says Andy, “I can’t remember when I didn’t dream of going to Alaska ... and time was running out!” So he set off with his dog in a 17 foot camper to fulfill the vision. Traveling through five Canadian provinces and two territories, and crossing the Continental Divide and the Arctic Circle, he experienced remoteness, wildlife, native communities, thawing glaciers, fires, incredible scenery and the midnight sun.
This program is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available before the program.
This program will also be available online via Zoom. Register for the online presentation at https://tinyurl.com/43bwt8k9.
