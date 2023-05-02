Input wanted on park project plan
CHESTNUT STREET — Urban Landscape Studio of Saratoga Springs will lead the development of the second phase of improvements to Huntington Park according to an announcement issued by Huntington Memorial Library.
The newest plan builds upon information received from the public in two previous surveys.
The three areas that will be improved are the library entry and gardens, the Crossroads Art Plaza, and Children’s Discovery Zone on the adjacent hillside.
Input from the public is being requested once again to help create the best overall design possible.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/52yzkybd for more information and https://tinyurl.com/2p82yy22 to complete the survey.
Day for prayer to be observed
DOWNTOWN — National Day of Prayer will be observed at noon, Thursday, May 4, in Muller Plaza on Main Street in Oneonta.
