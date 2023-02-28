PEO schedules March 2 meeting
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 205 Main St. in Oneonta.
Call 607-267-0539 for more information.
Dinner on tap at Veterans Club
CHESTNUT STREET — A $14 eat-in or takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
In addition to chicken and biscuits with gravy, the meal will include mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert. A beverage will be included for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
Auditions set for ‘Office Hours’
CHESTNUT STREET — The Catskill Players will have auditions for its May comedy, “Office Hours,” at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, directed by Nancy Bondurant-Couch, flexible casting will allow for up to 16 roles with a variety of genders ages 20 and older. Scripts will be provided at the audition.
“Office Hours” is a full-length comedy by Norm Foster. Six stories unfold in six offices on one Friday afternoon. The comedy has been described as a madcap race toward quitting time.
Contact Bondurant-Couch at nancy bcouch@yahoo.com, or Producer Carol Dean at csdeanedd2003@gmail.com for more information.
Members of WKC to meet at B Side
DOWNTOWN — West Kortright Centre will have its annual membership meeting from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the event will feature live music provided by Mike Herman and seasonal hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar will also be available.
The agenda will include the presentation of the Dorothy Kelso Henderson Award for distinguished, long-term service to WKC, a discussion about the past, present, and future of the organization, and the election of new board members.
WKC is a nonprofit arts and community center in Delaware County.
In 1975, local residents rallied to save the defunct West Kortright Presbyterian Church, and the building began its second life of service as the West Kortright Centre. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2002.
Tickets are $25 per person, food included.
The required reservations are due by Friday, March 10.
Tickets and 2023 memberships may be purchased online, by phone, or in person.
Visit www.westkc.org or call 607-278-5454 for more information.
Mid-State Arms to sponsor show
CHESTNUT STREET — A Gun Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Elks Lodge at 84 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
At least 50 dealers are expected to participate. Items may be bought, sold, or traded. Old guns, swords and military souvenirs of any kind in any condition may be brought to the show.
All federal and state firearms laws will be observed.
The event, sponsored by Mid-State Arms Collectors Inc., has an admission fee of $3 per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.