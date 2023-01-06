Public hearing set on cannabis shops

WEST ONEONTA — A public hearing on a proposed local law regarding the operation of cannabis dispensaries within the township will be held at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the town hall at 3966 State Highway 23, in West Oneonta.

According to a media release, all who wish to comment will be heard before the town board votes on the matter.

Copies of proposed Local Law 1 of 2023 are available at the town clerk’s office during normal business hours and will also be available at the hearing.

