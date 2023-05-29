Baseball exhibit up next at GOHS
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s display exploring baseball’s Major Leaguers, who played on Oneonta teams, will be exhibited from June 1 to Sept. 1, at the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, “On the Road to Major League Baseball” will recognize players from the Canadian-American League’s Oneonta Indians; New York-Penn League’s Oneonta Red Sox, Yankees and Tigers; and Oneonta Outlaws of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Baseball cards from the GOHS collection, including those featuring Frank Malzone, Don Mattingly and Curtis Granderson, will be part of the display.
A free event will be hosted by Bob Brzozowski and Chris Vredenburg from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, for fans to share their stories related to Oneonta’s baseball history.
Visit www.oneonta history.org or call 607-432-0960 for more information.
UUSO to offer books and plants
DOWNTOWN — The Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta will have its annual book and plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Chapin Memorial Church at 12 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, movies, music and puzzles will be included in the sale.
Call 607-432-3491 for more information.
Club chooses park for annual sale
HUNTINGTON PARK — The Oneonta Garden Club’s annual Flower and Plant Sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in Huntington Park in Oneonta.
The sale will include perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetables and house plants.
