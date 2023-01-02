Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing for those 18 and older.
History Center to close for month
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society History Center at 183 Main St. in downtown Oneonta will be closed for the month of January.
When it reopens on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the hours will be from noon until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
2023 Chili Bowl to be in February
DOWNTOWN — Community Arts Network of Oneonta’s annual Chili Bowl will be held from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
According to organizers, the event serves as a fundraiser for CANO and features a cook-off competition among chefs.
Proceeds help CANO fulfill its mission to link artists, promote the arts, and educate the community.
A search is underway for amateur and professional chefs interested in having their chili-making skills put to the test.
Email chili-bowl@canoneonta.org for more information.
CANO is at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
