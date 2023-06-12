Friday dinner set at Veterans Club
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert and beverage for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Auditions set for November play
DOWNTOWN — Auditions will be held by Bigger Dreams Productions at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, for its November production “Love, Loss and What I Wore.”
According to a media release, auditions will take place at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center’s production center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Available roles include girls and women in their teens to late 80’s.
Performances will be staged readings with the option of memorizing the monologues or scenes.
The play, based on a book of the same name, is a woman’s reflection of her life through her clothes and all the memories that are tied to them.
No preparation is necessary. Sides will be provided.
Visit www.biggerproductions.org for more information.
Young artists wanted by OCA
The Oneonta Concert Association is looking for young artists to perform a song or two before each of its concerts during the 2023-24 season.
Auditions will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17.
Auditions times and application information will be made available to those 21 and younger who email cdonaldson@stny.rr.com.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/427u5v55 for more details about the Young Artists program.
