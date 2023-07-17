Barbecued chicken dinner to be held
SIXTH WARD — A dine-in or takeout barbecued chicken dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Sixth Ward Athletic Club at 22 W. Broadway in Oneonta.
The meal of chicken, salt potatoes, macaroni salad and dessert will sell for $15.
Call 607-436-9136 for more information.
Sweets and beats continue in Plaza
WEST END — Funky Town Friday will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 21, in Oneonta’s Westgate Plaza.
According to a media release, Vêsucré, a specialty food wholesaler, will provide sweet treats from their custom “icicle bicycle” and groovy beats from the disco era.
A percentage of each sale will be donated to Super Heroes Humane Society.
The event is free to attend. Ice cream will be available for purchase.
Working with local family-owned farms and markets, the business creates salty and sweet creamy frozen treats that are plant-based, soy free and gluten free.
Find Vêsucré on Facebook for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The Doc Weismore band will provide music for round and square dancing for those 18 and older.
