Board election set for Thursday
WEST END — Susquehanna Valley Quilters will elect members to its board Thursday, May 11, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Social time will begin at 6:30 p.m. and a program about Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County will follow at 7 p.m.
May’s collection will benefit The Lord’s Table, the community feeding ministry of St. James’ Episcopal Church in Oneonta.
Church to sponsor Saturday sale
CENTER CITY — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Atonement Lutheran Church at 1 Center St. in Oneonta.
The sale will include a full-size pool table with cues and balls; along with household items, books, and furniture.
Free bird walk set for Sunday
ONEONTA — Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society Co-President Andy Mason will lead a free bird walk at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 14, at the DOAS Sanctuary. The group will look for spring migrants.
According to a media release, returning migrants should include warblers, vireos, orioles, tanagers, and possibly waterfowl and raptors. The walk will last about two hours and will require some hill-climbing and hiking over uneven and possibly muddy ground.
The Sanctuary, at 52 Grange Hall Road Spur in Oneonta, overlooks Oneonta from the south.
Contact Mason at 607-267-8491 for more information.
Roundhouse Ruins on Walking Tour
DOWNTOWN — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will kick off its Summer Walking Tours at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
According to a media release, the first tour will feature the D&H Roundhouse Ruins. It will led by Bob Brzozowski, Bhanu Gaur and Gary Wickham. The group will walk down Roundhouse Road, parallel to the railroad tracks and will not enter the railyards. The tour will leave from the D&H Roundhouse Historic Marker at the corner of Fonda Avenue and Roundhouse Road.
Walking Tours are by donation. Reservations are not required.
Visit www.oneonta history.org for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
