Professor to give scholarly lecture
SUNY ONEONTA — This year’s Alden Scholar Series lecture will be presented to the public by Matthew Unangst, a history professor at SUNY Oneonta, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the Alden Room on the third floor of Milne Library on the SUNY Oneonta campus.
According to a media release, Unangst will focus his lecture on his 2022 book “Colonial Geography: Race and Space in German East Africa, 1884-1905,” using excerpts to illustrate the ways in which Europeans combined ideas about race and geography to establish and justify colonialism in Africa.
Unangst has been an assistant professor of history at SUNY Oneonta since 2021. He teaches courses in world, European, and African history.
Since 2012, the Alden Scholar Series has celebrated SUNY Oneonta faculty members who have published scholarly books or produced book-length projects within the last five years.
A question-and-answer period will follow.
Roast beef dinner to be held in city
CHESTNUT STREET — A $15 dine-in or takeout roast beef dinner will be served from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Elks Lodge on Chestnut Street in Oneonta. Those planning to order takeout are asked to provide their own containers.
Reservations may be made by calling 607-432-1312.
