Midweek dinner planned by Elks
CHESTNUT STREET — A $15 dine-in or takeout pot roast dinner will be served at Elks Lodge 1312 at 84 Chestnut St. in Oneonta from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.
The dinner will include soup, salad, pot roast, gravy, potatoes, vegetables, rolls and dessert.
Those planning to takeout their dinners are required to make reservations, provide their own containers and arrange to pick them between 5:45 and 6 p.m.
Call 607-432-1312 for more information and reservations.
Program to place spotlight on piano
DOWNTOWN — The second installment of the summer series History After Hours will be held by the Greater Oneonta Historical Society from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, focused on the history of music and piano manufacturing in Oneonta, the program will feature the fully-restored Shearer player piano owned by GOHS. Ben Gottfried of Richfield Springs, who has rebuilt player pianos for people from all over the country for nearly 50 years, will talk about his trade.
Activities for children will include crafting origami pianos and musical instruments, decorating cupcakes to look like piano keys and a reading of the children’s book “The Bear and the Piano” by David Litchfield.
All History After Hours events are free and open to the public.
Summer picnic set by Golden Alumni
SUNY ONEONTA — Reservations are due by Friday, July 14, for the SUCO Golden Alumni picnic to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23.
Pulled pork, hot dogs and burgers will be provided for $5 per person payable at the door.
Members are requested to bring a dish to pass, their own beverage and table service.
