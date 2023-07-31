Drama set to open Friday downtown
DOWNTOWN — Bigger Dreams Productions will present the 1978 Pulitzer Prize winning drama “The Gin Game” by D. L. Coburn in Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center’s production center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Weller Martin is playing solitaire on the porch of a seedy old-age home when Fonsia Dorsey, a prim, self-righteous lady, appears. Neither of them like the nursing home but enjoy each other’s company, so they begin to play gin rummy. During their games, they reveal intimate details of their past lives which become weapons used against one another.
Described as a funny, touching and sobering character study, the production features Carol S. Dean and Gary E. Stevens and is directed by Mary-Jo Merk.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. August 4, 5, 11, and 12; and 2 p.m. August 6 and 13.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors or students and may be obtained at biggerdreamsproductions.org, by going to ShowTix4U at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.
“The Gin Game” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
