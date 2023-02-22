Donations sought for rummage sale
WEST ONEONTA — The Super Heroes Humane Society will sponsor a No Fooling Spring Clean Out rummage sale with raffles from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the future home of its shelter at 160 Pony Farm Road in Oneonta.
According to a media release, March collection dates have been set for donations of items wanted for the sale to include furniture, antiques, collectibles, home décor, pet supplies, small appliances, household items, toys, books and kitchenware. Items should be clean and in working order.
Superheroes will collect items at the sale site from 10 a.m. until noon on March 12, 28, 19, 25, and 26.
Call 607-441-3227 or email infor@superheroes.org for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
