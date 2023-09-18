Helios to provide support to grieving
DOWNTOWN — An adult grief support group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
Sponsored by Helios Care, meetings will continue monthly on the third Tuesday.
According to a media release, free and open to all members of the community 18 and older, meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Sessions aim to provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of what may seem like strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Poet to be hosted at Writers Salon
DOWNTOWN — Community Arts Network of Oneonta will host a Writers Salon with poet Clara Mae Barnhart at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, in addition to directing the Center for Student Success at Hartwick College, Barnhart writes poems that explore her regional roots in Unadilla.
She received her decorate degree in creative writing from Binghamton University, where she was the recipient of the Samuel Newhouse Award for Poetry and the Academy of American Poet’s College prize.
Barnhart’s first book, “ Susie Susquehanna & The River Valley Blues,” was published by Main Street Rag in 2021. Other works of hers have been published in Deep Wild Journal, Haunted Waters Press, Paterson Literary Review, River Teeth, Timberline Review, and elsewhere.
Visit www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Doc Weismore and his band will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
