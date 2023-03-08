Film from 1998 to be celebrated
DOWNTOWN — The 25th anniversary of the film “The Big Lebowski” will be celebrated Friday night at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Foothills and Film COOP have planned a party to celebrate the film described as a cult classic. The doors will open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. screening which will be followed by a party from 10 p.m. until midnight.
The 1998 movie that features Jeff Bridges as Jeffrey (The Dude) Lebowski and David Huddleston as Jeffrey Lebowski, chronicles a few days in the life of The Dude, a burned-out, unemployed California slacker after he is mistaken for a millionaire with the same name.
Costumes are encouraged. A cash bar will be available and will feature White Russians, The Dude’s drink of choice.
Organizers also found a way to work bowling into the event, which is a metaphor for one of the movie’s main themes: fate, and how to control it. Switch Sports Bowling will be available while the movie soundtrack plays in the background.
The event has a suggested donation of $10 per person.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yckseh7s for more information.
St. Patrick to be central to meeting
DOWNTOWN — Members of the Oneonta Federated Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, March 13, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Tony Aantes from the Binghamton Garden Club will present a program about the plants and legends associated with St. Patrick and Ireland.
All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Teens welcome as library advisers
CHESTNUT STREET — A new season began March 2 for the Teen Advisory Group at Huntington Memorial Library and will continue at 3 p.m. monthly on the first and third Thursdays until May 18.
Members assist in the selection of Young Adult book purchases, create teen room displays and plan teen events.
Youths from 12 to 18 are welcome to participate. Attendance qualifies as community service hours.
Call the library at 607-432-1980, visit www.hmloneonta.org or email programs@hmloneonta.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.