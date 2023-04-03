Mask and Hammer to present play
SUNY ONEONTA — Beginning Wednesday, April 5, the SUNY Oneonta Mask and Hammer Theatre Club will present “boom,” a play written by American playwright Peter Sinn Nachtrieb.
According to a media release, the production features a character named Jules, who is a marine biology grad student, and a journalism student character named Jo. After Jo answers Jules’s online personal ad that offers a “no-strings-attached” experience, the future of humanity rests upon them as an apocalyptic event wipes out most forms of life on Earth. In addition to the roles of Jules and Jo, a third character, Barbara, serves as an audience guide for humanity’s end.
Mask and Hammer is an on-campus, student-run theatre club. A total of 13 students are in the cast and crew for the production directed by SUNY Oneonta student Gabriel Gutierrez. Local student participants include Fiona Ventura of Morris and Jessy Gardner of Davenport Center.
Performances will be presented in Hamblin Theater at SUNY Oneonta at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, April 5, 6, and 7; and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
Tickets may be purchased online at https://oneonta.universitytickets.com/, or in-person at the Hunt Union information desk from 1 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday or at the box office in the Fine Arts Center one hour before each scheduled performance. Ticket pricing and more information is available at https://tinyurl.com/4m43daey.
Club to sponsor Friday fish fry
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout beer-battered fried haddock dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 fish fry will include French fries, coleslaw and dessert. A beverage will be added for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Club to feature Saturday Market
CHESTNUT STREET — The Second Saturday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to organizers, handmade gifts, household goods, fresh eggs, and home-baked pies will be among the featured items.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Daffodil event set for April 29
FRANKLIN — The 2023 Daffodil Jazz Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the home of Tom Morgan and Erna McReynolds at 1077 Otego Road in Franklin.
According to a media release, food and music will be provided in an outdoor country setting featuring upwards of 100,000 daffodils.
The event raises funds for Helios Care. RSVPs are requested at helioscare.org/events no later than April 21.
