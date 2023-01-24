Council at college to meet Thursday
SUNY ONEONTA — The SUNY Oneonta College Council will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Le Café in the Morris Conference Center on campus.
According to a media release, Dr. Enrique Morales-Díaz, who will take over as provost and vice president for academic affairs on March 13, will be welcomed during the president’s report.
An enrollment update is among the agenda items.
Each state-operated campus in the SUNY system has its own college council. Members are appointed by the governor to seven-year terms except for the student representative, who is elected by the student body.
Council meetings are public and held at least four times a year.
Meatloaf dinner set for Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout meatloaf dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and dessert. A beverage will be included for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Super Heroes to host bingo night
DOWNTOWN — Super Heroes Humane Society will host “Kiss 2022 Goodbye” with bingo at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Roots Brewing Company at 175 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, bingo will be played for prizes, bids will be accepted for basket raffles and tickets will be sold for a 50/50 drawing.
The pet rescue hosts bingo at Roots almost monthly to raise funds to support shelter operations and/or costs for its new building renovation.
There is a $10 minimum food or beverage purchase required to play.
Call 607-435-0035 or visit www.facebook.com/events/1148475105808560/ for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan 29, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Country Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
