Teen Scene event set at city park
WILBER PARK — Family Resource Network will have a Teen Scene and Dragon Dates dinner and program focused on tie-dyeing T-shirts from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, in the large pavilion at Wilber Park in Oneonta.
There will also be rock painting and other arts and craft activities available.
Teen Scene events are open to any school aged youths in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/4m2k52fw.
Call FRN at 607-432-0001 for more information.
