Cemetery Assoc. to meet Monday
ONEONTA — The Milford Center Cemetery Association will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the home of Joe Weaver at 456 County Highway 44 in Oneonta.
Call 607-434-1054 for more information.
Musical ‘Rent’ opening tonight
DOWNTOWN — The rock musical “Rent” will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, in Bettiol Theatre at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Presented by Orpheus Theatre through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, performances will also be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14.
According to a media release, Rent includes adult content, including strong language, drug use, and sexual themes, and may not be suitable for all audiences.
The local cast is featured along with the crew in a video on the Orpheus Facebook page.
Tickets will be available online at https://orpheustheatre.ticketleap.com/rent/ until four hours before the show and at the door one hour before.
