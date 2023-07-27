City’s mayors to be recalled
SIXTH WARD — Oneonta City Historian Mark Simonson will present “Oneonta’s Mayors” at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, July 30, on the front lawn of Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
The presentation is part of the Summer Sunday Series sponsored by the museum.
Bringing a folding chair is suggested. Parking is available on the street as well as the lawn.
Visit http://swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com for more information.
