Club to sponsor dinner on Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — Chicken and biscuits will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 dine-in or takeout dinner will also include mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable and dessert. Those who dine-in will receive a beverage.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
‘Race Matters’ series to resume
DOWNTOWN — The NAACP Film Series “Race Matters” will return at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, following a pandemic hiatus.
According to a media release, “Just Mercy,” an award-winning film based on the best selling book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” will be shown at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta. The film deals with the struggles and achievements of the book’s author Bryan Stevenson, a civil rights defense lawyer, in relation to Alabama’s criminal justice system.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
