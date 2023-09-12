Midweek dinner planned by Elks
CHESTNUT STREET — A $15 dine-in or takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be served at Elks Lodge 1312 at 84 Chestnut St. in Oneonta at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.
In addition to the main entrée, the dinner will include soup, salad, mashed potatoes, rolls and dessert.
Call 607-432-1312 to reserve dinners for takeout.
Auditions announced for musical play
SOUTHSIDE — Auditions for “The Sound of Music” are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16, with callbacks at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Orpheus Theatre’s rehearsal space at the Southside Mall in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the December production will be directed by Allie Tabor-Church and Brian Ziemann with music direction by Karen Clark-Snitchler, choreography by Tabor-Church and Ziemann with stage management by Tabor-Church.
Comfortable clothing and shoes should be worn and a song prepared from the show.
Visit www.Orpheus Theatre.org for more information.
“The Sound of Music” is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. All authorized performance materials will also supplied by Concord.
