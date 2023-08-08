Play will continue run through Sunday
DOWNTOWN — Bigger Dreams Productions will present three more performances of “The Gin Game” in Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center’s production center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the play begins with Weller Martin playing solitaire on the porch of a seedy old-age home. Fonsia Dorsey, a prim, self-righteous lady, appears. Neither of them like the nursing home but enjoy each other’s company, so they begin to play gin rummy. During their games, they reveal intimate details of their past lives which become weapons used against one another.
Described as a funny, touching and sobering character study, the two-person, two-act production features Carol S. Dean and Gary E. Stevens under the direction of Mary-Jo Merk.
After opening last weekend, performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11, and 12; and 2 p.m. Aug. 13.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors or students and may be obtained at biggerdreamsproductions.org, by going to ShowTix4U at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75445, or at the door.
“The Gin Game” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
Support group set to meet Saturday
WEST END — Survivors of suicide loss, a support group, meets from 10 to 11 a.m. monthly on the second Saturday at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, meetings are designed to provide a place for people to come together to express their loss, hope and stories of their loved ones. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 12.
Call Kathleen at 607-434-7950 for more information.
Four women needed for fall production
CHESTNUT STREET — The Catskill Community Players have scheduled auditions for its fall production “The Savannah Sipping Society,” to be presented in early November at Wieting Theatre in Worcester.
According to a media release, four women’s roles are available ranging in age from 50 to 70. Performers with all levels of experience are welcome to try out.
The comedy by Jones, Hope and Wooten, will be directed by Lissa Sidoli.
Auditions will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. The Church Street entrance should be used.
Candidates should bring a schedule of conflicts from Aug. 21 through Nov. 5 for rehearsal planning purposes.
Those auditioning will be asked to read pages from the script, which will be provided. Previews of the script will be made available by contacting the director, Lissa Sidoli, at sidoli19@yahoo.com.
Program to focus on infamous ‘Gang’
SIXTH WARD — The Loomis Gang, a mid-19th century criminal family headquartered in the Oneida County town of Sangerfield, will be the subject of the next program in the Summer Sunday Series at Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Frank Antonucci will talk about the infamous gang that is reported to have terrorized Central New York counties with robbery, arson, counterfeiting, corruption, intimidation and murder; the 1865 of Phoebe Crandall murder among them.
The program is free and open to the public. It will begin at 1:15 p.m.
Parking is available on the street, in the Riverside Elementary School parking lot and on the lawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.