Event to recognize justice for animals

DOWNTOWN — Super Heroes Humane Society will host Bingo Night at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Roots Brewing Co. at 175 Main St. in Oneonta.

According to a media release, the event is in recognition of National Justice for Animals Week.

In addition to bingo, there will be basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

A $10 minimum food and/or beverage purchase is required to attend.

Call 607-435-0035 for more information.

Tags

Trending Video