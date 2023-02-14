Event to recognize justice for animals
DOWNTOWN — Super Heroes Humane Society will host Bingo Night at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Roots Brewing Co. at 175 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the event is in recognition of National Justice for Animals Week.
In addition to bingo, there will be basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
A $10 minimum food and/or beverage purchase is required to attend.
Call 607-435-0035 for more information.
