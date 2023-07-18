Meeting to outline programs at FRN
The Office for People With Developmental Disabilities is asking families of children younger than 8 to use Family Support Services before enrolling in the state’s Home and Community-Based Service waiver program.
According to a media release, Oneonta’s Family Resource Network has several programs available and would like to hear how they may best be used to support area families.
A meeting for those interested in learning about FRN’s programs is scheduled on Zoom for 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/4ec9kmz7.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Super Heroes plans fundraiser
DOWNTOWN — Super Heroes Humane Society will sponsor Dog (and cat!) Days of Summer bingo Sunday, July 23, at Roots Public Social Club at 175 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, there will also be dog-themed basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
There is a $10 minimum food or beverage purchase to play. Bingo will start at 6 p.m.
Proceeds will benefit the local, nonprofit pet rescue facility.
Call 607-435-0035 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
School’s history to be presented
SIXTH WARD — The history of Center Street School will be presented by Mark Parmerter, former librarian at the school, at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, July 23, on the front lawn of Swart-Wilcox House Museum on Wilcox Avenue in Oneonta.
Center Street School operated for 115 years. It opened in 1897 and closed in 2012. Memories and anecdotes will be shared following Parmerter’s presentation.
The building at 31 Center St. now serves as the main office location for the Oneonta Central School District.
The presentation is part of the Summer Sunday Series sponsored by the museum.
Bringing a folding chair is suggested. Parking is available on the street as well as the lawn.
Visit http://swartwilcox house.wordpress.com for more information.
