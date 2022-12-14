Campaign to raise $1,000 continues
SOUTHSIDE — Denny’s, a restaurant on state Route 23 Southside in Oneonta is selling Gertrude Hawk chocolate candy bars for $2 each.
According to Jane Brown, who organized the sale, the campaign will continue until 1,000 candy bars are sold and $1,000 will be donated to the No Kid Hungry organization, because as Brown stated, “No child should ever go hungry.”
Plains to sponsor holiday events
WEST ONEONTA — Story Time with Santa and a Craft Fair will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, at Plains at Parish Homestead at 163 Heritage Circle in West Oneonta.
Story Time will be from 10 a.m. until noon and the Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call 607-267-4013 for more information.
