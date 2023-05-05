Summer session enrollment begins
HARTWICK COLLEGE — Enrollment for the summer session at Hartwick College has begun.
According to a media release, Hartwick students, students from other colleges and universities, and adult learners may choose from three sessions of online courses to be held between May 29 and Aug. 18.
Courses include art, anthropology, biology, business, environmental studies, global studies, philosophy, physics and sociology.
Visit www.hartwick.edu/summeronline for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.