Celebration to mark park enhancements
HUNTINGTON PARK — A ribbon-cutting, Phase 2 presentation and reception will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, in Huntington Park behind Huntington Memorial Library at 62 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the ribbon-cutting will mark the completion of the first phase of park enhancements.
Visit hmloneonta.org for more information.
Saturday breakfast set by city Dems
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta Democratic Club will host a Meet the Candidates breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Get Fresh on Main Café at 254 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Democratic and Independent candidates for the Oneonta Common Council and Otsego County Board of Representatives will speak.
Anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP in an email to garymaffei@gmail.com.
Find the group on Facebook for more information.
Support group set to meet Saturday
WEST END — Survivors of suicide loss, a support group, meets from 10 to 11 a.m. monthly on the second Saturday at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, meetings are designed to provide a place for people to come together to express their loss, hope and stories of their loved ones. The next meeting is scheduled for June 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.