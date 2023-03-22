Swing dancing set for Sunday
DOWNTOWN — A Spring Swing Dance will be presented by Linda Leverock on Sunday, March 26, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Lessons in West Coast swing dancing from 2 to 2:30 p.m. will be followed by a mix of dance music until 6 p.m.
A $20 fee will be taken at the door. A cash bar will be available. Light fare will be offered by Callahan Catskill Real Estate.
Contact lleverock@stny.rrcom or 607-434-9878 for more information.
Health and safety event to be held
EAST STREET — Oneonta High School will host the 25th annual SADD Strides For Safety 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair on Sunday, April 16. SADD is an acronym for Students Against Destructive Decisions.
According to a media release, the event will take place both in-person and virtually. It is designed to raise funds for local SADD chapters to help fund activities such as after-prom parties.
The health fair and run/walk registration will start at 11:30 a.m. in the Oneonta High School gym and the run/walk will start on East Street near Bugbee Road at 1 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to register online at www.itsyourrace.com by April 3, to receive an event shirt.
Groups and organizations interested in participating in the health fair may contact contact OHS SADD Adviser Cathy Lynch at Clynch@oneontacsd.org for information.
Symposium set at area college
HARTWICK COLLEGE — A one-day, in-person symposium “The (up) Roaring 2020s: Sociology’s Responsibility in Addressing Recurring Social Problems” will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Golisano Hall on the Hartwick College campus.
According to a media release, hosted by Hartwick’s Sociology, Criminology & Human Services Department, the program will cover discussion of scholarly activity by undergraduates, graduate students and early career faculty from across the upstate New York region. Attendees and participants will focus on a range of contemporary social issues, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the impact of COVID-19 on progressive movements, populist uprisings across the globe, social issues worldwide and contemporary problems in education.
The keynote address, to be delivered at 10 a.m., will feature Distinguished Professor of Sociology at Indiana University Bernice A. Pescosolido. Pescosolido is founding director of the Indiana Consortium for Mental Health Services Research and Irsay Family Research Institute, which targets research in the sociomedical sciences. She is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Sciences.
As further stated in the release, trained as a medical sociologist at Yale, her research focuses broadly on how social networks and culture provide insights into health, illness and healing phenomena, and more specifically on four areas – stigma, suicide, health care use, and health care systems. Pescosolido is the recipient of the 2021 American Sociological Association’s Public Understanding of Sociology Award.
The symposium was made possible through a Sociological Research Symposium Grant from Alpha Kappa Delta International Sociology Honor Society.
Visit hartwick.edu/symposium for more information and to register.
