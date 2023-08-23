‘Birthday Bash’ set for Saturday

DOWNTOWN — A “Birthday Bash” will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, for the Rev. LaDana Clark, also known as Lady Jam, and who is affiliated with ChurchNtheHood, a Jesus, justice and community street movement.

According to a media release, the impact of the spiritual, life giving, positive side of hip hop music contributions and the culture and church legacy that Clark has been a part of since 1985, will be acknowledged during the celebration.

The event, coined as party-sober, will start at 4 p.m. in the atrium of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.

There will be food, a disc jockey, dancing, live performances and an awards ceremony during which volunteers and community partners will be recognized.

The event carries a suggested $10 donation which will be collected at the door. Donations will help to fund the “Hip Hop 4 Life Naked In The Spirit Tour,” a ministry outreach that will be announced during the event.

RSVP on Eventbrite.com.

