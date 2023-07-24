Vendors sought for September event
NEAHWA PARK — The Catskill Choral Society will present an encore of its Grand and Glorious Fall Fair in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.
According to a media release, the event will feature hometown vendors, family-friendly entertainment, games, food, local artists, crafters and yard sale tables.
A call for vendor participation has been announced. Applications are available at www.catskillchoralsociety.com/ fallfair.
Interested vendors may also email CCSFair@CatskillChoral Society.com, or call Sheila at 607-746 6922 to reserve space.
Health screenings available mid-week
SOUTHSIDE — Health screenings will be provided by appointment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Quality Inn at 5206 State Highway 23 in Oneonta.
According to a media release, screenings can provide information about the risks of cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions.
Screenings can check vascular and arterial health, cholesterol levels and bone density.
Call 877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelonescreening.com for more information and to complete the required registration.
Tuesday hikes set by local ADK Club
The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced its Tuesday hikes and monthly Wednesday meeting for August as follows:
Aug. 1: Glenwood Creek, Oneonta, led by Tracey Verma 607-33-9620.
Aug. 8: Fetterley Forest, Richfield Springs, led by Sarah Patterson, 607-432-6284.
Aug. 15: Clark Tower, Cooperstown, led by Barbara LaCorte, 805-455-7168.
Aug. 16: Potluck picnic and walk, 6 p.m., Fortin Park. Bring dish to pass, place setting and drink. Chair and tablecloth optional.
Aug. 22: Milford State Forest led by Jendy Murphy and Paul Wehren, 518-605-5642.
Aug. 29: Finger Lakes Trail, Walton, led by Tom Austin, 607-435-8107.
Call the hike leader listed, or Diane Aaronson at 607-432-9391, or Linda Pearce at 607-432-8969 for meeting times and places.
According to a media release, participants must have a level of fitness appropriate for the type of activity and proper clothing and gear, including enough water to stay hydrated.
The hikes are described as relatively easy, short distances over rolling or flat terrain and proceed at a leisurely pace.
Visit www.susqadk.org for more information.
