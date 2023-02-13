Salon for writers set for Thursday
DOWNTOWN — A Writer’s Salon will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Community Arts Network of Oneonta at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the evening’s guest reader will be poet Peter Murphy of Philadelphia.
The Writers Salon meets monthly on the third Thursday. Featured are emerging and established writers of fiction, poetry, drama, and nonfiction, local to the Catskills and beyond.
March’s Writers Salon guests will be the Catskill Community Players and in April, local mystery writer Lesley Diehl will read.
Visit www.canoneonta.org/writers-salon for more information.
Cast to return for encore show
DOWNTOWN — An encore performance of the production “August: Osage County” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the production center of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release from Bigger Dreams Productions, the Tony award-winning play is described as containing mature subject matter and language.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors 60 and older and may be purchased at biggerdreams productions.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.