Annual SHIFT Fair set for weekend
SOUTHSIDE — The 17th annual Spiritual Holistic Festive Transformation Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23, at Quality Inn at 5206 State Highway 23 in Oneonta.
According to a media release the event will feature private readings with 24 different psychic readers and energy healers and include vendors and workshops on angels, life after death, animal communication, alternative healing, dowsing, and past life regression to name a few.
A Medium Message Gallery will also be offered by four mediums from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The list of workshops is available at https://shiftnewyork.webs.com/workshops-2023
Visit www.shiftnewyork.com for more information.
