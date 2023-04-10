College to host visiting writers
HARTWICK COLLEGE — A poet and fiction writer will visit Hartwick College in Oneonta to read from their works as part of its 2022-23 Visiting Writers Series.
According to a media release, the series will open at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, with Julian K. Jarboe, author of the Lambda Award-winning collection, Everyone on the Moon Is Essential Personnel. Jarboe is also the author of the games Marshmallow Test, Inscrutable Cities, and Over Easy: A Diner Heist.
Jarboe will be followed by Sten Carlson on Friday, April 28.
Carlson is author of the chapbook, Lives of the Czars, written collaboratively with Robin Clarke. He is also the author of several chapbooks, including Fur & After, Fifteen False Propositions against Crowds, and Climate Chorale.
His poems and criticism have appeared in the Columbia Review, Whiskey and Fox, Volta, Shampoo, and the Denver Quarterly. Carlson teaches poetry and creative writing at the University of Pittsburgh and is working on a nonfiction book, “The New School Garden: Teaching Resilience and Regeneration in an Age of Climate Crisis.”
Both readings will take place in Eaton Lounge in Bresee Hall on the Hartwick College campus.
The Visiting Writers Series, co-directed by Tessa Yang, assistant professor of literature, media, and writing, is hosted by the Hartwick College Department of Literature, Media and Writing.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/fjyj9tvd for more information.
Meetings designed to be supportive
WEST END — A family mental health support meeting will be held by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Delaware & Otsego Counties from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, support for families and caregivers affected by mental illness will be provided.
