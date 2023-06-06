Dance company hits 10-year mark
DOWNTOWN — Tickets are available for “Celebrating A Decade of Dance” to be presented Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11, by Jillian’s Dance Arts at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market Place in Oneonta.
According to a media release, tickets are $15 each and will be available from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Foothills. Tickets will also available at the door at the three performances scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Call 607-432-2812, email jilliandancearts@gmail.com, or find the studio on Facebook for more information.
PEO to celebrate milestone event
DOWNTOWN — The Oneonta chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will celebrate the 60th anniversary of its founding at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 8, at the First Presbyterian Church at 296 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the organization helps women fulfill their educational goals through loans and scholarships.
Visit www.peointernational.org or call 607-267-0539 for more information.
Meeting designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — An online and phone support group sharing meeting will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/3nk9hvux.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Sale proceeds to benefit mission
CENTER CITY — St. Mary’s Church will sponsor its annual spring rummage sale Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, at its parish center on Walnut Street in Oneonta.
The sale will be held in two parts Friday. The first part will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. after which the sale will close for 30 minutes. From noon until 2 p.m. items will be half-price. Saturday will feature a $3 bag sale from 8 to 11 a.m.
According to a media release, using primarily rummage sale proceeds, members of a particular mission at the church work to provide indigenous Mayan children in San Lucas Toliman, Guatemala, with scholarship money to finish their high school education.
Organizers stated in the release that, according to the United Nations, most families in San Lucas Toliman live either in poverty or extreme poverty and that makes it difficult and sometimes impossible for families to afford schooling beyond the sixth grade.
Presently, St. Mary’s sponsors 13 students for six years of education per child.
