Red Cross to host blood drives in city
DOWNTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St. in Oneonta.
Blood drives will also be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, from noon to 5 p.m. at FoxCare Center at 1 FoxCare Drive; and 1 to 6 p.m. at Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
From 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, blood may be donated at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule appointments.
Meetings designed to be supportive
ONEONTA — The following online and telephone support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
- From to 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/5n6wkjeu.
- From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/f5k789ye.
The meetings are designed for families to form connections, learn from experiences shared by others and ultimately find support.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
Art exhibit set at CANO gallery
DOWNTOWN — The first art exhibit of the season at Community Arts Network of Oneonta is scheduled to open with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
According to a media release, featured artists Abraham Ferraro and Ryan Parr will have an installation of sculptures, drawings, and paintings focused on color, form, and energy.
The opening is free and open to the public.
Gallery hours will be from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from Jan. 9 to 21.
CANO is at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
