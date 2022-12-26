Tuesday hikes set by local ADK Club
The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced its Tuesday hikes and monthly Wednesday meeting for January as follows:
Jan. 3: Fortin Park in Oneonta led by Barb Baumann, 703-554-0068.
Jan. 10: Rail Trail in Stamford led by Jim Ipsen, 607-715-0725.
Jan. 17: Wilber Park, Oneonta, led by Sarah Patterson, 607-543-6284.
Jan. 18: Meeting, 6 to 7 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Pot luck dinner. Bring dish to pass and own table service.
Jan. 24: New Island, Oneonta, led by Jim and Carolyn Austin, 607-435-3157.
Jan. 31: Lower Riddell State Park led by Diane Aaronson, 607-432-9391.
Call the hike leader listed, Diane Aaronson at 607-432-9391, or Linda Pearce at 607-432-8969 for meeting times and places.
According to a media release, participants must have a level of fitness appropriate for the type of activity and bring proper clothing and gear, including enough water to stay hydrated.
Carpool participants are asked to contribute toward gas costs.
The hikes are described as relatively easy, short distances over rolling or flat terrain and proceed at a leisurely pace.
Visit www.susqadk.org for more information.
