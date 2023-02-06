Meetings designed to be supportive
WEST END — A free and confidential family mental health support meeting will be held by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Delaware & Otsego Counties from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, support for families and caregivers affected by mental illness will be provided.
Meetings will continue to be held monthly on the second Wednesday.
OES to sponsor ‘Paint and Sip’
DOWNTOWN — Reservations are due by Wednesday, Feb. 8, for a “Paint and Sip” fundraiser to be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Masonic Lodge at 322 Main St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Otsego-Schoharie District of the Order of the Eastern Star, proceeds will support Homeward Bound Adirondacks, a nonprofit organization for veterans and their families.
Checks for $30 per person should be made out and sent to Sandra Stoy at 1 Forester St., Otego, NY 13825.
Call 607-287-0937 for more information.
Survivors group to meet Saturday
WEST END — Survivors of suicide loss, a support group, meets from 10 to 11 a.m. monthly on the second Saturday at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, meetings are designed to provide a place for people to come together to express their loss, hope and stories of their loved ones. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 11.
Call Kathleen at 607-434-7950 for more information.
Club to house Saturday Market
CHESTNUT STREET — The Second Saturday Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to organizers, this month’s market will focus on Valentine’s Day and will include homemade crafts, baked goods and jewelry.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information.
Square dance set for Sunday night
WEST END — The Tri-County Dance and Social Club will have a dance from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The band Dirt Road Express will provide music for round and square dancing to those 18 and older.
