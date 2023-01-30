Club to sponsor dinner on Friday
CHESTNUT STREET — A dine-in or takeout chicken and biscuit dinner will be served to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
The $14 meal will include mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert. A beverage will be added for those who dine-in.
Call 607-432-0494 for more information and reservations.
Tuesday hikes set by local ADK Club
The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club has announced its Tuesday hikes and monthly Wednesday meeting for February as follows:
Feb. 7: New Island, Oneonta, led by Tom and Roberta Austin, 607-865-6540.
Feb. 14: Greenway, Oneonta, led by Jenny Murphy and Paul Wehren, 518-605-5642.
Feb. 15: Monthly meeting and potluck at Elm Park United Methodist Church. Bring soup or chili to share, table service and beverage at 6 p.m. Coordinate contributions with hospitality host Linda Pearce at 607-432-8969.
At 7 p.m. SUNY Oneonta Geology Professor Emeritus Dr. P. Jay Fleisher will present “The Scenery has a Tale to Tell.”
Feb. 21: Wilber Park, Oneonta, led by Tracy Verma, 607-353-9620.
Feb. 28: Stamford Rail Trail, led by Betsy Cunningham, 607-437-3758.
Call the hike leader listed, Diane Aaronson at 607-432-9391, or Pearce for meeting times and places.
According to a media release, participants must have a level of fitness appropriate for the type of activity and bring proper clothing and gear, including enough water to stay hydrated.
Carpool participants are asked to contribute toward gas costs.
The hikes are described as relatively easy, short distances over rolling or flat terrain and proceed at a leisurely pace.
Visit www.susqadk.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.